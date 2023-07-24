DEAR PAW'S CORNER: I just watched an older movie about a military dog, called "Max." How can I adopt a dog like that? -- T.T. via email
DEAR T.T.: While "Max" is a compelling movie, adopting a former military working dog takes a fair amount of research on your part, and the ability to care for dogs that have high energy and need plenty of attention and continuing training. All military dog adoptions are handled through the Department of Defense Military Working Dog Adoption Program at Lackland AFB in Texas.
Dogs eligible for adoption were retired due to age, injury or sickness. Not all dogs saw combat. Some worked in national security, while others were trained as working dogs but did not meet the standards for military service.
Be prepared for a long wait after submitting the application -- up to a year or more. First priority for adoption goes to law-enforcement agencies, if the dog is still fit for duty. If not, the dog's handler can adopt it. Only after that do dogs become available for adoption to civilians. Some dogs, sadly, are not adoptable due to temperament or severe injuries.
In addition to patience, be aware that you don't have control over what type of dog is made available; although you can state your preference on the application. Be prepared for some pre-adoption expenses as well: If selected to adopt a MWD, you'll need to travel to where the dog is being kept (most likely, Lackland) at least twice -- once to be interviewed and meet the dog, and again to pick it up if your application is approved.
To view all requirements and find out more, go to tinyurl.com/2vpjufdm.
