DEAR PAW'S CORNER: My 10-year-old shorthaired cat Vic has always had a sensitive stomach. About once a week, he would vomit right after eating. However, in the past couple of weeks, he has vomited every other day, at least. I feed him a canned food for senior pets along with a handful of dry kibble each day. Changing the type of food doesn't seem to help. Is it time to call the vet? -- Carolyn K., Gatlinburg, Tennessee
DEAR CAROLYN: I think your instinct is right on. A sudden change in a pet's daily patterns often indicates that something is going on. Contact the veterinarian, who will schedule Vic for an exam within a couple of days. They will look for possible signs of illness or injury.
It's possible that nothing will turn up on the exam. That's good, because it rules out more serious issues. But the vet will have you be more observant than usual and look for additional symptoms like lethargy, insistent meowing or continued frequent vomiting. They'll also have you monitor his water intake to make sure he's not getting dehydrated.
They will also probably recommend an entirely different brand of wet cat food, or even a prescription food on a temporary basis. This ensures that Vic continues getting the nutrition a senior cat needs.
Think about any changes to Vic's environment that took place recently. Did you bring a new pet into the home, or a new person? Was a room redecorated? Did you travel for a few days? Anxiety can cause noticeable changes in a pet's behavior. Also, were any potential toxins introduced, such as a pest control treatment or a new carpet installation? Write down any possibilities.
