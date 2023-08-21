DEAR PAW'S CORNER: I adopted an energetic, bouncy little Terrier mix a few months ago from a friend who had found him abandoned and wandering near his farm. Eddie is around 1 year old, and according to the vet he was likely abused or in a puppy mill situation. He's now caught up on his shots, neutered, has put on weight and is pretty happy. However, he is an absolute terror if anyone, including me, approaches him while he's eating. He snarls and snaps. And he's gotten worse. He even nipped my hand once, and ran off in fear when I yelled. How can I stop this behavior? -- Jack H. in Newton, Massachusetts
DEAR JACK: Resource guarding is certainly an undesirable behavior, and it is sadly a common one in dogs coming from stressful, overpopulated or abusive situations. Because Eddie is really aggressive, even toward you, consider contacting a professional trainer and working with the vet to develop a long-term solution. Training along with a prescribed anti-anxiety medicine can work wonders, but it will take time.
In the short term, you'll need to make sure Eddie won't bite you or anyone else. Feed him in a location away from foot traffic and other pets. If you use a kennel cage, you can feed him in the cage. Feed him at consistent times each day. Don't let anyone else attempt to feed him, even with treats.
The ASPCA has a helpful article with training exercises to start helping Eddie relax when you're near him during feeding time. Find it here: www.aspca.org/pet-care/dog-care/common-dog-behavior-issues/food-guarding
However, they also recommend working with a trainer. Resolving a resource guarding behavior can be tricky, but the long-term benefit is a happy, healthy companion.
