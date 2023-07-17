DEAR PAW'S CORNER: I have a small, mixed-breed, mostly terrier named Cookie. He's a darling to me and my son, but to anyone else, he's a terror. He is a rescue, so I don't know what his early life was like or if he was properly socialized. But I'm worried about having company over because he will bark ferociously at any strangers. What can I do to stop this? -- Janice L., Trenton, New Jersey
DEAR JANICE: A lack of socialization or an abusive home could be factors in Cookie's aggression. Genetics can also be at play: Some dog breeds were developed to be guard dogs or hunters and may be more aggressive if not trained well.
However, Cookie has accepted you and your son as family, and that is a positive sign. Follow these tips as you begin the process of reducing his aggression.
* Never force Cookie to meet new visitors or strangers on the street. Let him approach visitors on his own, with you supervising.
* Ask visitors (and people on the street) not to approach Cookie or try to pet him.
* Create a safe space where you can put Cookie when visitors arrive. A kennel cage with water, soft bed and favorite toys is ideal.
* If Cookie is physically aggressive (charging or snapping), he must stay in his kennel when visitors come, and should always be leashed and wear a muzzle when walking outdoors.
Next, talk to Cookie's veterinarian about a combination of anti-anxiety medication along with a training routine. I recommend working with a trainer so you can implement effective training methods as quickly as possible. With love, training and care, Cookie can become a confident, less aggressive dog.
