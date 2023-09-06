The University of Georgia Extension and the Georgia Public Library Service are partnering to launch the Electronic Radon Monitor Loan Program, an initiative to promote radon safety and awareness across the state. The program promotes public health by providing electronic radon monitors for checkout at all Georgia public libraries.
By checking out a monitor with their library card, patrons can easily evaluate the radon levels in their living spaces, and determine if they are in danger. Radon kills nearly 21,000 people each year, more than 800 of them in Georgia. Radon can affect any home, regardless of construction or age. If found, radon can be fixed by installing a radon mitigation system.
“We’re thrilled to see these monitors arriving at libraries around the state,” said Derek Cooper, radon educator at the University of Georgia. “Each has the potential to be used hundreds of times and could prevent countless cases of lung cancer. The key to knowing your home is radon safe is to test.”
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking and is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It occurs naturally when uranium breaks down to form radon. Uranium is often found in high concentrations in granite rocky soils, as are common in northern Georgia counties. As radon is released into the soil, it can enter buildings through the foundation and well water, eventually building to dangerous levels.
The radon monitor loan kit has a circulation period of 14 days with two renewals. Each radon kit comes with a paper slip with two QR codes: one leads patrons to an instructional video, while the other directs patrons to a website to submit their results. If patrons report their findings to the UGA Extension, the data will be used in scientific research and to raise awareness of radon levels in Georgia.
In addition to the radon monitor loan program, the UGA Radon Program will also travel to libraries around the state to host educational programs about radon safety and testing.
The program is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency's State and Tribal Indoor Radon Grants Program.
For more information about radon visit radon.uga.edu.