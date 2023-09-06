The Murray County Development Center is still looking for vendors for its second annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held outside the Development Center which is at 735 W. Chestnut Street in Chatsworth.
Center Director Kelly Coran said anyone interested in participating in the event as vendor should call her at 706-695-4571.
The festival will include arts and crafts and food. Dalton Distillery will serve frozen drinks and “moonshine.” There will be a 50-50 raffle.
Admission is free.
Proceeds will go to the Murray County Development Center, which provides daytime care for adults with developmental disabilities, Clients are taught life, education and work skills and are taken on road trips in the community.
Coran urged the public to come out to the event.
“We need your support,” Coran said. “We are a non-profit and rely on private donations so a fundraiser like this is really, really important.”
In case of bad weather, the makeup date for the festival is Oct. 28.