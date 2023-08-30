Some of the top names in country rap will be in town for a concert on Labor Day.
LaGrange’s Bubba Sparxxx headlines the Country Bumpkin Tour concert on Sept. 4 at Locke Farms, located at 383 Mashburn Road in Murray County. Other acts include Dusty Leigh, Bezz Believe, and Jamie Ray. Gates open at noon.
“It is an honor to be able to bring this event to Chatsworth,” said promotor Kelvis Bass. “I’ve lived in North Georgia for five years, and as a music industry professional I wanted to bring a wholesome event to the community to celebrate the hard working men and women of North Georgia. An event that brings everyone together to have good, safe, fun. Thank you to the Murray County Board of Commissioners, Food City, Ingles, RAW Wheels and Keen Water Springs for helping to make this happen.”
The venue, Locke Farms, is situated on 22 acres in Murray County and features ATV trails and a band stage, Bass said.
In addition to live music, the event also features a truck show, trail rides, and BBQ cookoff. Interested vendors and ticket seekers can call 404-423-8622 to find out more or purchase tickets.
The country rap genre has grown in popularity over the past decade, thanks in part to Sparxxx, who is, perhaps, the biggest name in the genre. Leigh has been on the rise for a number of years in the genre and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Bezz Believe has opened for artists like Drake and is a rising star in the business. Jamie Ray’s hit “Magic City Cowboy” has more than 11 million downloads on Spotify.