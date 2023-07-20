Photo Credit: Depositphotos
Photo Caption: Geraldo Rivera ("The Five")
---
Q:What happened to Geraldo Rivera on Fox News? I've read conflicting information about whether he was fired or quit. -- C.D.
A:According to Geraldo Rivera himself, he was both let go and left of his own accord. He was fired from the weekday show "The Five," but then decided to quit the network altogether. He stayed until the end of June and was even given a cake and balloons. Rivera also watched a montage of his career highlights with the network and received farewell messages from colleagues like Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity. Notably missing was any message from his former co-host Greg Gutfeld, of whom Rivera was not fond.
As for his firing, Rivera had been suspended briefly from "The Five" after he "profanely criticized some of fired prime-time host Tucker Carlson's theories." His return didn't last long, and that's when he departed the show. At first, he said he quit, but now says he was fired. Fox released a statement simply stating "we reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks."
Rivera, who turned 80 on July Fourth, isn't necessarily ready to retire. He recently told his fans that he has "restless energy when it concerns issues important to the American people."
***
Q:When is "Reacher" coming back to Amazon? I hope it hasn't been canceled. Wasn't it a pretty big hit? -- L.K.
A:Not only was the first season of "Reacher" a success, apparently Amazon is leaning toward renewing it for a third season before the second one has even aired. According to TV Guide, expect season two to premiere in the latter months of 2023. They reportedly finished filming the episodes back in February, and the show promised to be bigger and better than ever.
If you're not familiar with the novels, there is a whole series of books based on the character of Jack Reacher. The character was originally adapted for the big screen with Tom Cruise in the titular role, but fans of the books never really took to Cruise, as the character was listed as 6 feet, 5 inches tall in the books. As for the series, a perfect match seems to have been made in the form of actor Alan Ritchson.
***
Q: Is "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" ever coming back in any form? I really enjoyed it when it was on during the weekdays, but I'd be happy if it came back in the summer during prime time again. -- A.K.
A:As of now, everything is on hold due to the WGA Writers Strike, but even if that weren't an issue, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" has been canceled. Adapted from the British game show of the same name, "WWTBAM" was a huge sensation when it debuted in the U.S. in 1999. Hosted by Regis Philbin, it became appointment TV when ABC aired it as a two-week daily special event.
It had a very successful run in syndication and later returned in the summer of 2020 for a special 20th anniversary run. It's since been put on indefinite hiatus, but I wouldn't be surprised if it returns for, perhaps, its silver anniversary?
Send me your questions at NewCelebrityExtra@gmail.com, or write me at KFWS, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.