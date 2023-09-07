Q: Is Kaley Cuoco's series "The Flight Attendant" returning for a third season? I saw that she was in another show on Peacock. Is she able to act in both shows, at least once the strikes in Hollywood are over? -- L.J.
A: It used to be that when an actor had a regular role on more than one series at a time, it was considered rare. Think Heather Locklear in both "Dynasty" and "T.J. Hooker" back in the 1980s, Christopher Meloni on "Law & Order: SVU" and "Oz" in the early 2000s, to multiple examples during the modern streaming years. One of those fortunate, highly employable celebrities is Kaley Cuoco. Once her smash hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" ended, she landed (HBO) Max's "The Flight Attendant," which has lasted two seasons. Cuoco then starred in the movie "Meet Cute" with Pete Davidson as well as the Peacock thriller series "Based on a True Story."
When asked back in 2022 if "The Flight Attendant" will be back for a third round, she told People magazine, "I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed." However, a source from Max told TVLine.com that "no official decision" about future episodes has been made.
Q: In "Star Wars: Rogue One," there's a scene on the spaceship where a trooper is passing a "tape" of something to the other side of the door just before Darth Vader comes on board. Is that person played by Leonard Nimoy? It looks and sounds like him. -- J.F.
A: I watched the scene you're referring to and did some digging, including asking some of my "Star Wars" expert friends, and I don't believe it's Leonard Nimoy. Best known as Spock from the original "Star Trek" series and several of the subsequent films, Nimoy didn't appear in any of the "Star Wars" movies. He passed away in 2015, while "Rogue One" premiered in 2016. It's certainly possible he could have filmed it before his death, but sadly, that's not the case. I'm also unsure of the actor's name who looks like him in that scene.
If you want to see Nimoy in his last on-screen role, I recommend the film "Star Trek Into Darkness." Directed by J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"), it features an all-star cast with Chris Pine playing an alternate version of Capt. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura and Benedict Cumberbatch as Khan. Nimoy makes a special cameo as Spock Prime.
Q: Did they ever find out the cause of LeBron James' son's heart attack? Will he be able to continue playing basketball? -- H.I.
A: Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James' oldest child, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing basketball at the University of Southern California this summer. Fortunately, he recovered after a stay in the ICU and hopes to be able to play college ball.
Bronny underwent evaluations in California and at the Mayo Clinic, which led to the discovery of a congenital heart condition that is said to be treatable. According to ESPN, his family expects him to return to the court.
