Celebrity Extra

Q: I've followed David Boreanaz's career ever since he first played Angel on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Does he have another TV series lined up soon? -- K.K.
A:Talent, looks and charm have helped David Boreanaz lead three successful television series. He was introduced as Angel on "Buffy" back in 1997 and had such a strong fan following that the spinoff "Angel" was created -- and lasted five seasons.
He then landed his biggest hit yet by playing the cocky FBI agent Seeley Booth opposite Emily Deschanel in "Bones," which ran for 12 seasons on Fox. Hart Hanson, who created "Bones," has hinted that he'd be open to reviving the show. Boreanaz's most recent series, "SEAL Team," transitioned to Paramount+ after leaving CBS, but its seasons are much shorter now at just 10 episodes. So, if "Bones" does resurface, there's a good chance that the two leads have room in their schedules to commit to it.
***
Q:Is Taylor Kinney ever returning to "Chicago Fire"? He's my favorite actor, and I've enjoyed watching him since the show began. But I read a rumor that he's gone for good. -- L.G.
A: It's not looking too promising that Taylor Kinney will resume playing Lt. Kelly Severide on the long-running NBC hit show "Chicago Fire." The actor took a leave of absence this past January with no specific return date mentioned. A source told Deadline.com that the decision seemed somewhat last-minute, with writers having to rework scripts to explain his character's absence.
In April, NBC renewed "Chicago Fire" for another season, its 12th, but announced that there would be budget cuts. Some have speculated that if Kinney returns, it could be well into the upcoming season so that NBC doesn't have to pay him as much. Apparently, most of the cast will take turns sitting out for a few episodes to free up the budget.
Kinney did issue a statement following the untimely death of actor Treat Williams in June. Williams played Kinney's father on "Chicago Fire" between 2013-2018. Kinney told People magazine that Williams was like a father figure to everyone on set. "I'll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room," he stated. "We all send love; he will be missed."
***
Q:I saw a commercial for a new movie or TV series called "Haunted Mansion," which is obviously based on the Disney ride of the same name. But didn't they already make a movie about this a few years ago? -- D.E.
A:"Haunted Mansion," starring Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson, is a new film that's loosely based on the popular ride at the Disney theme parks. It'll probably shock you to learn that the first film adaptation was released 20 years ago. It starred Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Tilly, and had a bit of a longer title -- "The Haunted Mansion." The original film was panned by critics, and while it wasn't exactly a financial flop, it wasn't as big of a hit as "Pirates of the Caribbean," another ride-to-motion-picture adaptation.
