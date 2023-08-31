Celebrity Extra

Q: Where have I seen the actor who plays the documentary filmmaker in the new season of "Only Murders in the Building"? It's driving me crazy. -- U.S.
A: If you're a "Grey's Anatomy" fan, you'll surely recognize Jesse Williams from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery, who he played from 2009-2022 and has since made subsequent returns. In the new season of the Hulu comedy whodunit "Only Murders in the Building," he plays a documentarian who was filming Paul Rudd's character, Ben, in his Broadway debut until Ben's murder.
The season isn't over yet, so you'll just have to wait and see whether Williams is this season's killer. In addition to Rudd and Williams, there's another big star featured this season, three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep.
Q:Are there any baseball movies that have won an Oscar? I thought maybe "The Natural" or "Field of Dreams" won, but I haven't been able to find anywhere if they actually did. -- K.L.
A: Throughout film history, there have been several baseball-themed movies that have been nominated for Oscars in various categories, but none has taken home the last award of the evening: Best Picture. In 1942, "The Pride of the Yankees," which is about Lou Gehrig, was nominated for Best Picture and 10 other Academy Awards, but only took home one trophy for Best Editing.
In subsequent years, other notable baseball films included "Bang the Drum Slowly," which came out in 1973. It starred Michael Moriarty and Robert De Niro, but the only nomination it received was for Vincent Gardenia in the Best Supporting Actor category. A little over a decade later, "The Natural" wowed critics and audiences alike, but Robert Redford and Robert Duvall weren't recognized by the Academy. Instead, Glenn Close was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. It became one of the eight Academy Award nominations Close would receive throughout her career, but she has yet to win.
"Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams" are two other classic baseball films from the 1980s that were nominated in various categories by the Academy (including "Field" for Best Picture), but both went home empty-handed.
In 1995, "Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream" was nominated for Best Documentary, and in 2011, "Moneyball" was recognized with six nominations. Alas, none of the nominees took home a gold statuette.
Q: Since "Reboot" was canceled, does Rachel Bloom have any other shows lined up? She was so talented in that show and in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." She deserves another series. -- H.A.
A: I agree. Rachel Bloom showcased her fantastic musical and acting talents in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," but then had the misfortune of her next exciting project, "Reboot," getting canceled, despite it receiving critical acclaim. Next up, however, she's turned to the stage. She's bringing her one-woman musical comedy vehicle, "Death, Let Me Do My Show," to Off Broadway this fall.
Bloom will also eventually grace our television screens in the second season of the Max series "Julia" whenever it returns. Fingers crossed it's before the year is over!
