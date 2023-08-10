Q: When is "Chicago Med" returning with new episodes? How much will the strikes in Hollywood delay it? -- L.E.
A: All three "Chicago" dramas have been renewed another season, but won't be returning with new episodes until sometime in 2024. The ongoing WGA (Writer's Guild of America) and SAG (Screen Actors Guild) strikes have put a freeze on filming, and that includes season nine of "Chicago Med," season 12 of "Chicago Fire" and season 11 of "Chicago P.D."
NBC's Wednesday night schedule for the upcoming fall season will start off with a rerun of one of the "Chicago" series, perhaps on a rotating basis, followed by new episodes of both "Quantum Leap" at 9 p.m. ET and "Magnum P.I." at 10 p.m. ET starting on Oct. 4.
The competitive singing show "The Voice" will return for its new season on Sept. 25, while "America's Got Talent" airs its season finale on Sept. 27. While the strike presumably goes on, NBC has two brand-new drama series that are ready to air. "The Irrational" premieres on Sept. 25, and "Found" will debut on Oct. 3.
According to People magazine, "The Irrational" stars Jesse L. Martin ("The Flash") as a "world-renowned professor of behavioral science" who lends his expertise on government and corporate cases. "Found" stars Shanola Hampton ("Shameless") as a "public relations specialist" who has a "chilling secret" to hide while looking out for the "forgotten who have gone missing."
Q:Will Marvel ever make a vampire movie with Count Dracula and his daughter, Lilith? -- R.S.
A:While there doesn't appear to be a movie in the works yet about Dracula and his daughter, Lilith, the latter of the pair is rumored to be a character in the upcoming "Blade" remake. You may remember Wesley Snipes played the title role in the "Blade" trilogy of films beginning in 1998. Marvel is rebooting the vampire slayer in a new film featuring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali ("Green Book") in Snipes' role, which is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2025. It will be the final film in the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mia Goth ("Pearl") has also been cast for "Blade," in what is rumored to be the role of Lilith, daughter of the infamous Dracula; however, the identity of her character hasn't been officially announced.
Q: Is the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" going to return now that Jen Shah is in federal prison? Who will replace her? -- K.K.
A:Jen Shah is currently in a federal prison in Texas until 2028, but "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" are gearing up for a new season without her. Returning cast members include the entire set of squabbling moms from season three, plus the return of Mary Cosby, who left the show after two seasons. She was the one at the center of the drama when Shah wasn't, so she will likely make up for Shah's absence in the years to come.
