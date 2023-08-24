Q: Is it true they're doing a new "Snow White" movie like they did with "The Little Mermaid"? When will it be released? -- A.J.
A:Yes, Disney is planning a live action remake of the 1937 animated classic "Snow White." It'll be a musical, starring Rachel Zegler as the title character and Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman") as the Evil Queen.
For those unfamiliar with the name Rachel Zegler, she was a high school student who auditioned for the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of another classic "West Side Story." She's since moved to Hollywood and starred opposite Zachary Levi in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." She's also featured in the upcoming film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
The "Snow White" screenplay was written by Greta Gerwig, director of the billion-dollar blockbuster film "Barbie," and Erin Cressida Wilson ("The Girl on the Train"). Barring any delays, the film is set to hit theaters in March 2024.
Q: Is "Virgin River" returning anytime soon with new episodes? I hope it didn't get canceled. -- K.F.
A:Season five of the beloved Netflix series "Virgin River" will premiere on Sept. 7. According to TVLine.com, Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) high-risk pregnancy causes her to "rethink her future at the clinic, while Jack's [Martin Henderson] new glamping venture is sure to suffer as a dangerous wildfire hits the town." Also, don't forget -- they still have a wedding to plan.
Joining the cast this season as a "mystery woman" is Kandyse McClure ("Battlestar Galactica"). Returning cast members include Annette O'Toole as Hope and Tim Matheson as Doc, the latter of whom has been facing health challenges due to his degenerative condition. Expect bigger stories from Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), as all three of their portrayers have been moved up to series regulars. Lexa Doig, who plays Paige, and Barbara Pollard, who plays Melissa, have both been bumped down to a recurring status.
Even though Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) is off at basic training, he will be back at some point, hopefully before the end of the upcoming season. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TVLine in 2022 that the character is a "fan favorite" and "everybody loves him."
Q: What is the latest regarding the tragedy on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust?" Is anybody going to prison for what happened to the poor woman who died? -- N.B.
A: Alec Baldwin, who was both the producer and star of the movie "Rust," learned in January that the charges of involuntary manslaughter against him had been dropped. Prosecutors, however, have stated that Baldwin could still face charges pending further investigation. The film set's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is set to go on trial in December for the same charges Baldwin faced, as well as a charge of tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop gun carrying live rounds was fired by Baldwin on set. "Rust" director, Joel Souza, was injured in the shooting, but survived.
Send me your questions at NewCelebrityExtra@gmail.com, or write me at KFWS, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.