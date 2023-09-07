"The Little Mermaid" (PG) -- The live-action adaptation of Disney's 1989 animated classic hits streaming on Sept. 6 after racking up $568 million in the box office. In her first lead role in film after having a promising start in music, Halle Bailey ("Grown-ish") puts a refreshing spin on the daydreaming red-haired mermaid, with vocals that simply couldn't be paired better for a live-action version of Ariel. Melissa McCarthy ("Bridesmaids") takes on the treacherous (and fabulous) villain, Ursula, while Prince Eric is played by Cambridge alumni Jonah Hauer-King. While some of the visual effects of the film did leave something to be desired, the final moments between Ariel and Ursula make for a beautiful bone-chilling climax. (Disney+)
"Love Again" (PG-13) -- If you're looking for a conventional rom-com to pour your heart into, look no further than Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new film, out now. Chopra Jonas, who you might've seen in any of her numerous Bollywood films or thriller series like "Citadel" and "Quantico," plays Mira, a children's book author still mourning the loss of her fiance. One of the only things that gives her solace is texting his old phone number, but she doesn't realize that a stranger, named Rob, now has her ex's old number. Rob lets these messages pile up, until he's overcome with such curiosity about the messages that he has to put a face to the name. When Mira and Rob finally do meet, sparks fly between them both, leaving Rob to figure out how to tell Mira that he's always been on the other line of those messages. (Netflix)
"Sitting in Bars with Cake" (PG-13) -- From Trish Sie, the director of "Pitch Perfect 3," this film follows two 20-somethings: a shy baker named Jane and her longtime best friend, Corinne. When Jane brings one of her cakes to the bar where Corinne's celebrating her birthday, Jane suddenly becomes the center of attention, and the girls realize that cake is just the icebreaker Jane always needed to find her romantic match. So, they plan to proceed with their "cake barring" once a week for a year, until Corinne receives a diagnosis that throws a wrench in their plans and their friendship. Yara Shahidi ("Black-ish") and Odessa A'zion ("Fam") lead this touching film about friendship and love, out on Sept. 8. (Amazon Prime Video)
"The Changeling" (TV-MA) -- LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah") and Clark Backo ("Letterkenny") star in the lead roles for this new horror fantasy series based on the novel by Victor LaValle. Apollo (Stanfield) is settling into his new life as a father to his first child and as a husband to his wife, Emma (Backo). Emma, however, suffers from symptoms of post-partum depression, and with her symptoms going untreated, she commits a horrific act, then disappears into thin air. Now at a loss on what to do next, Apollo has no choice but to search for her in a New York City he didn't know existed. The first three episodes of the series AppleTV+ described as "a fairytale for grown-ups" premiere Sept. 8. (AppleTV+)