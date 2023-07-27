"Bones and All" (R) -- In his seventh directorial feature film, Italian director Luca Guadagnino teams up with actors Timothee Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny for the second time each, but beware: This film is not for the weak of heart -- or stomach. Taylor Russell ("Lost in Space") stars as Maren, an 18-year-old girl who gets abandoned by her father after years of her displaying cannibalistic tendencies. In her search to find a new home and purpose, Maren encounters fellow "eaters," including a young man named Lee (Chalamet), with whom she embarks on a road trip across the U.S. Through their journey, Lee and Maren find acceptance and love within each other in a world that would never accept their true identities. Out now. (MGM+)
"Bird Box: Barcelona" (TV-MA) -- It's been five years since the dystopian film "Bird Box," starring Sandra Bullock, swept our screens and became the third most popular Netflix movie ever. Now, Netflix released a spinoff sequel taking place in Barcelona, Spain. Mario Casas plays Sebastian, a father whose goal is to keep his daughter, Anna, safe from the roaming enigmas that cause people to immediately commit suicide upon seeing them. This time, however, they not only have to watch out for the strange beings, but also seers -- people who are able to look at these beings and live on by manipulating other humans to look at them instead. Although the seers add a fresh layer to the premise, the film has been critiqued for being too comparable to its prequel. Out now. (Netflix)
"Special Ops: Lioness" (TV-MA) -- This has been quite the year of spy-action film and TV, as another spy-thriller series makes its way onto our streaming platforms. A young marine named Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) goes undercover as a secret agent in the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team. Cruz is tasked with infiltrating a terrorist organization by befriending the daughter of a terrorist. A bright-eyed Cruz is told that if she's caught, she must find her own way out of it, but as the stakes rise, Cruz doubts if she has the training for this mission. The cast for "Lioness" is the main draw-in of the series, a hodgepodge of actors including Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly and Sam Asghari. The first two episodes are out now. (Paramount+)
"God's Country" (R) -- Adapted from the short story "Winter Light" by James Lee Burke, this modern western film is led by actress Thandiwe Newton ("Westworld"). Newton portrays Sandra, a university professor living in rural Montana with her mother after their lives in New Orleans were uprooted by Hurricane Katrina. Following the death of her mother, Sandra begins to feel unsettled by locals in her town who leave her threatening messages when she doesn't allow them to trespass on to her property. Without much help from institutions that weren't designed to protect someone like her, Sandra is then forced to fend for herself, as the fight to protect her existence gets increasingly dangerous. Premieres July 28. (Hulu)