Couch Theater

"The Out-Laws" (R) -- During the week leading up to their wedding, newly engaged Owen (Adam DeVine) and Parker (Nina Dobrev) receive news that Parker's parents, who've been off-grid for the entirety of their relationship, will be attending their nuptials. Shortly after they arrive, the bank Owen manages gets robbed at gunpoint by two masked bandits, leaving Owen suspicious of his mysterious in-laws. Parker denies his suspicions, only to get subsequently kidnapped and held for ransom by a scorned enemy of her parents. Owen is then left with no choice but to work with his criminal in-laws to save his fiancee. Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin star as "The Out-Laws" in this comedy-action film out now. (Netflix)
"A Little White Lie" (R) -- In this indie comedy, Michael Shannon ("The Flash") plays a handyman named Shriver, who mistakenly receives an invitation from a college literary festival meant for a famous writer with the same name. Shriver still accepts the invitation with the intention of posing as the writer and, once there, is amazed by all of the perks and attention that suddenly flock to him by professors and students alike. That is, until the real Shriver shows up to call him out as an imposter. Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Zach Braff co-star in the film, which has a release date of July 14. (Hulu)
"The Horror of Dolores Roach" (TV-MA) -- Are you in for a kooky ride? Based on the scripted fiction horror podcast series that originally starred Daphne Rubin-Vega and Bobby Cannavale, this black-comedy TV series follows Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) as she is released from prison following an unjust 16-year sentence. Returning home to Washington Heights, New York, without much to her name, Dolores must scrap to restart her life. She settles on a room with her old friend, Luis, and begins offering massages for cash in his basement. But as the pressure of life starts to weigh on Dolores, her "magic masseuse hands" turn fatal for several of her customers. Unsure of how to dispose of their bodies, Dolores finds that Luis -- or, more specifically, his empanada business -- has her back. All eight episodes are out now. (Amazon Prime Video)
"God's Own Country" (R) -- Josh O'Connor's stunning performance in "The Crown" earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe, no doubt securing lead roles for him in films like Luca Guadagnino's upcoming sports film "Challengers," co-starring Zendaya and Mike Faist. But before he ever suited up to play a young Charles III, O'Connor starred in a small British drama called "God's Own Country," playing a young and lost sheep farmer named Johnny. When extra help arrives from Romania in the form of a man named Gheorghe, Johnny's usually reclusive manner of life gets put to the test. As Gheorghe teaches him how to be vulnerable, Johnny learns how to find true happiness. Out now. (AppleTV+)