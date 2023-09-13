"Fast X" (PG-13) -- The 10th main installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise hits streaming on Sept. 15 after bringing home $719 million from the box office this summer. Jason Momoa makes his grand entrance into the franchise by playing Dante, son of Hernan Reyes (aka the central villain in the 2011 film "Fast Five"). Momoa's performance has been praised by critics as one of the strongest points of the film, along with the film's extravagant action sequences, of course. With the film ending on a cliffhanger (and two more films already slated for 2025 and on), the culmination of this longtime franchise is nowhere in sight. (Peacock)
"Love at First Sight" (PG-13) -- Netflix is pumping out the rom-coms this month! Starring Haley Lu Richardson ("The White Lotus") and Ben Hardy ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), this film follows Hadley and Oliver who coincidentally meet at John F. Kennedy Airport before their flight to London. Once they realize that they're also sitting next to each other on the same plane, Hadley and Oliver use this serendipitous moment as an opportunity to have their first date. But shortly after they arrive in London and Oliver gives Hadley his number, she drops her phone and immediately loses his information. Now Hadley and Oliver must grapple with their intense feelings, never knowing if they'll ever be able to find each other again. Premieres Sept. 15. (Netflix)
"The Other Black Girl" (TV-14) -- Based on the 2021 novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, this new series cleverly takes on the challenging topic of racism in the workplace through a comedy-thriller lens. Being the only Black woman who works at Wagner Books, editorial assistant Nella becomes delighted when she finds out another Black woman, Hazel, was hired by her company. The two quickly build a friendship, until Nella starts receiving haunting messages to leave the company. As the workplace gains an increasingly sinister feel, Nella starts to suspect Hazel is attempting to sabotage her. Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray ("Riverdale") lead the series, with supporting roles played by Bellamy Young ("Scandal") and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais. The 10-episode series drops Sept. 13. (Hulu)
"Inside" (R) -- Basically a one-man show, Willem Dafoe leads this psychological thriller where he plays an art thief named Nemo. Nemo disguises himself as a handyman to steal three art pieces by Egon Schiele from an art collector's New York penthouse, but as he attempts to leave, he sets off the apartment's alarm system and accidentally locks himself inside. Weeks pass with no food or water as Nemo repeatedly tries to escape from the apartment, resorting to an array of crazed methods to get out before his body and mind give up on him. More than anything, this film serves as a reminder of Dafoe's incredible acting prowess; he's one of the only actors captivating enough to take over the screen by himself for 105 minutes. Premieres Sept. 12. (Amazon Prime Video)