"They Cloned Tyrone" (R) - John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris play quite the stylish trio in this comedy-mystery film described as "Friday" (1995) meets "Get Out" (2017). Boyega (the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy) portrays drug dealer Fontaine, who gets killed by his rival, but wakes up the next day in his bed unharmed. Attempting to get to the bottom of this peculiarity, Fontaine finds his way to a government laboratory with the help of Slick Charles (Foxx) and Yo-Yo (Parris). The trio then discovers that, within this laboratory, the government has been secretly experimenting on the Black population within their neighborhood, which means it's up to them to bring this government conspiracy to light. Premieres July 21. (Netflix)
"The Portable Door" (PG-13) -- Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Tom Holt, this fantasy film follows two interns, Paul and Sophie, as they're hired by the organization J.W. Wells & Co. The firm, headed by CEO Humphrey Wells, claims to be behind those coincidental moments in life that we think of as "serendipitous." Paul, however, is tasked by Humphrey to find a portable door somewhere around the firm that can magically take one wherever they wish to go. But little does Paul know that once he finds the door, he'll also unleash the hidden, villainous motivations of the firm. Christoph Waltz, Patrick Gibson and Sophie Wilde star in this film reminiscent of the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises. Out now. (Prime Video)
"My Adventures With Superman" (TV-PG) -- In this animated series produced by Warner Bros. and DC Studios, the humble origin of one of the most popular superheroes of all time takes the spotlight. Jack Quaid ("The Boys") voices Clark Kent just as he's beginning to build up his superhero identity. Meanwhile, Clark breaks stories at a newspaper, the Daily Planet, alongside a pixyish Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and photographer Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid). Critics have given the show positive reviews for maintaining a character-driven story and creating a more relatable, younger Superman -- in contrast to the confident, undefeatable Superman fans are normally used to watching. The first three episodes are out now, with new episodes releasing on Fridays. (Max)
"Space Oddity" (PG-13) -- Alex (Kyle Allen) is the son of a farmer who has his sights set far away from Earth -- on Mars, to be exact. Eyeing an opportunity to travel to the Red Planet in 10 years on a one-way ticket through a private space program, Alex secures life insurance for the trip, but unexpectedly forms a rare connection with his insurance agent, Daisy (Alexandra Shipp). As Daisy and Alex spend more time together, Alex realizes his far-out dream might not be all it's cracked up to be, and his efforts might be better focused here on Earth. Although it might be heartwarming for its romantic aspects, this film could have been better focused -- on the believability of its plot, characters and overall message. Kevin Bacon and Madeline Brewer co-star in "Space Oddity," premiering July 21. (Hulu)