"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (TV-PG) -- The mockumentary series that catapulted stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett to fame is officially wrapping with a fourth and final season. Over the four seasons, viewers have gotten to follow the debacles of the theater students at East High School (the school where the "High School Musical" franchise was shot). As the theater department prepares a production based on the third "High School Musical" film, the original cast of "High School Musical" gather on campus to announce that they'll also be shooting a reunion film at the same time. The final season features guest appearances from Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroth and more. All eight episodes are out now. (Disney+)
"Depp v. Heard" (TV-MA) -- In 2022, the media was saturated for months by the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial that ended up ruling in Johnny Depp's favor, so naturally, it only took a year for Netflix to compile all the gruesome details for a documentary mini-series. For those who didn't follow along with the daily events of the trial, this three-part series shows both Depp and Heard's testimonies, while also touching on the off-the-charts engagement that it drew online from supporters of both parties. The series also explores how the sensationalism of the trial generated so much harassment against Heard and if that could have played a part in swaying the jury. Premieres Aug. 16. (Netflix)
"Unseen" (18+) -- From Blumhouse and MGM+, this horror film stars Jolene Purdy ("Orange Is the New Black") as gas station clerk Sam. In the middle of her shift at work, Sam receives a call from a stranger named Emily (Midori Francis), who mistakenly thought she dialed 9-1-1. Frantically navigating the woods, and nearly blind after breaking her glasses, Emily is on the run from a psychotic ex-boyfriend who's attempting to kill her and begs Sam to lead her to safety. Declaring this a state of emergency, Sam abandons her duties at the gas station to guide Emily through any means possible. Releasing Aug. 18, "Unseen" is director Yoko Okumura's feature film debut. (Amazon Prime)
"The Friendship Game" (NR) -- Peyton List leads this suspenseful thriller about a group of four teenage friends who happen upon an object deemed a "friendship survival game" that can only be won if they remain friends after the game ends. By placing their fingers on the object and sharing their deepest desires, the game will supposedly test their loyalties against each other through a series of trials. While most of their desires are granted, one unlucky friend suddenly goes missing at a party. Shortly afterward, the others begin experiencing horrific paranormal visions that distort their reality to the point of insanity, all to see if their friendship can truly withstand the trauma. The premise is gutsy and original enough, but the film does lack the elements necessary to fully land its message. Premieres Aug. 18. (Hulu)