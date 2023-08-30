MARIETTA – Get ready for the first annual 2023 Georgia Country Music Fest, taking place Sept. 1-3 3rd at the North Georgia State FairGrounds in Marietta. The festrival will feature a diverse lineup of over 30 national, regional and local artists/bands.
Begin your festival experience in style on Friday with the vibrant Fest Friends theme night. Join in on the largest toast to American workers and one lucky winner will be chosen to meet Koe Wetzel backstage. The Coors Banquet Main Stage will come alive with performances by Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, Trey Lewis, and an array of other talents. The Monster Energy stage will feature performances by The Georgia Thunderbolts, Pecos and the Rooftops, Kyle Bradley, Davisson Brothers Band, and Battle of the Bands winner Mary Kate Farmer.
Immerse yourself in the patriotic spirit of the U.S.A. on Saturday as Cody Jinks, Ashley McBryde, Randy Rogers Band, and Colt Ford take over the Coors Banquet Main Stage. The live music will continue on the Monster Energy Stage with Lance Roark, The Vegabonds, Nich Write, Kat Hasty, and Andrew Dixon. The red, white, and blue theme continues with captivating displays, including performances by the United States Air Force Heritage of America band, an Honor Guard Colors presentation, a very deserving veteran will be gifted a specially trained PTSD K9 from SOWW (Special Operations Wounded Warriors), and an awe-inspiring highlight – a soaring flyover featuring two Air Force T-38 jets.
Put on your most dazzling belt buckle, leather attire, and rancher hats as you gear up for the grand finale. On Sunday, the festival culminates with a "Live Like A Dutton" theme night, featuring performances by Turnpike Troubadours, Jamey Johnson, Muscadine Bloodline, and more on the Coors Banquet Main Stage. Swing by the Monster Energy Stage for performance by Stephen Wilson Jr., American Aquarium, Yesterday’s Wine, Channing Wilson, and Jeremiah Wheeler.
Can’t get enough live music? Drop by the Peace Hard Ice Tea Discover Stage for performances from our "hometown star" bands as they battle it out for the title all weekend.
Still need tickets?
The GCMF will call tent will open:
* Today from noon-7 p.m.
* Thursday from noon–7 p.m.
* Friday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
* Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
* Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
You can also purchase tickets online at: https://georgiacountrymusicfest.com/tickets/
Plan your visit
Make sure to activate your wristbands at gacmf.com/wristbands for smooth entry, and take note of parking information and festival guidelines at Georgiacountrymusicfest.com/rules-policies/.
For accommodation details and event updates, visit georgiacountrymusicfest.com.
GCMF will take place at North Georgia’s State Fair Grounds at 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.