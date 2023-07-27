Class registration for fall/winter/spring classes (Aug. 14, 2023 – May 17, 2024) is underway at Creative Arts Guild. Classes include dance, music, visual arts, and culinary. Register for classes and workshops using the online portal, http://www.creativeartsguild.org/classes. Please call us at 706-278-0168 if you need help or have questions. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 14.
The Guild is a non-profit organization established to serve the community and, in keeping with its mission to cultivate and sustain the arts in Dalton and its surrounding counties, offers year-round instruction in dance, visual arts, music and culinary arts for students of all ages. All classes and lessons are held on-site at the Guild facility at 520 W Waugh St in Dalton.
Classes
The Music Department provides private lessons in piano, voice, guitar, clarinet, oboe, saxophone, flute, brass instruments, percussion, banjo and ukulele. All students have an opportunity to perform at seasonal recitals and concerts. To register, contact Music Director, Lisa Elders, at 706.259.1822 or lisae@creativeartsguild.org.
The Visual Arts Department offers classes for children and adults in drawing, painting, pottery, mixed media and art exploration. Specialty arts classes range from an introductory Discovering Art class to advanced Acrylic Painting and Life Drawing. Guild art students often have an opportunity to showcase their work in the Guild’s own galleries.
The Dance Department offers a variety of classes in ballet, pointe, jazz, modern, and hip hop for students of all skill levels. For adults, Adult Ballet and Pilates classes both offer light stretching and core stability. Dancers: Ballet Dalton, the Guild’s resident pre-professional company, provides intense training needed to pursue a dance career. The Dance Department and Ballet Dalton produce an annual original full-length ballet, The Snow Queen, each fall plus a Spring Recital each May. Register online (see link below) and come by the Guild to get everything you need to get ready for classes! Our Guild Shop will be open next week on Tuesday-Thursday (August 1-3) from 3:30-6:30pm and staff will be on hand to help you with sizing and fittings. We have leotards, tights, shoes, and accessories for your dancer. Hablamos español.
Culinary Arts with Chef Courtney Coffey has a full schedule lined up beginning in late September! A variety of themed hands-on classes are available options for all ages.
Culinary class size is limited so plan to register early! The culinary department can also arrange private classes for up to 8 persons. Contact amandaw@creativeartsguild.org. to schedule one.
For information and to register for classes, visit www.creativeartsguild.org/classes.