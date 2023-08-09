Chatsworth, GA (30705)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.