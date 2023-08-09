Mark your calendars now for the Creative Arts Guild’s 60th Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Artisan Crafts Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17, preceded by a ticketed FESTIVAL 2023 Preview Party and Taste of Dalton event on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-9 p.m.
FESTIVAL is a yearly celebration of the Guild’s mission of bringing arts and cultural experiences to our area and making them available to everyone. FESTIVAL weekend will get off to an exciting start on Friday evening with the ticketed Taste of Dalton: FESTIVAL 2023 Preview Party featuring live ragtime jazz performed by Blair Crimmins and the Hookers and delicious food offerings from favorite area restaurants. The preview party serves as the exclusive first viewing and purchasing opportunity for artworks in the FESTIVAL 2023 Juried Indoor Patron Exhibit. Tickets include entry to the event, food tastings, and an open beverage bar serving your choice of wine, craft beer, tea, soda, and water.
FESTIVAL weekend continues on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the indoor patron exhibit and outdoor artist market, FESTIVAL will feature ongoing multicultural kids’ activities, multicultural performances, unique eats, live music, and self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden.
Admission to all indoor and outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday is free and the event is always family-friendly!
For more information visit www.creativeartsguild.org; to purchase FESTIVAL 2023 Preview Party and Taste of Dalton tickets on line: https://bit.ly/F23PreviewParty; for ticket purchase assistance, call 706.278.0168.