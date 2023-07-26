DALTON -- The Creative Arts Guild will host a gallery opening and artist reception plus the annual FESTIVAL kick-off party on Aug. 4. It's all happening at the Guild (at 520 W. Waugh St.) from 5:30-7:30 pm.
The public is invited to attend the event which will feature a special exhibit in Gallery FIVE20 of paintings by Guild founders, including Bernice Spigel. Spigel came to Dalton in the 1960s from New York where she worked in an advertising agency. She was instrumental in nurturing the Creative Arts Guild through its infancy andserved as its dorector from 1972-1993. Spigel died in December of 2009, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Come see the art of these founders and help us honor their legacy. Also, be sure to view artist Paul Fontana’s exhibit on display in Gallery ONE11.