CALHOUN –Start the Autumn season off right with September programs at New Echota State Historic Site.
Your State Parks Day: Saturday Sept. 23 from 9-12:30 p.m.
Join New Echota staff for Georgia State Parks’ largest volunteer event of the year. Volunteers get in free and can participate in park beautification and repair projects. After the clean-up, join us for a guided tour at 1 p.m. Scouts and other large groups should call the park office to reserve a project.
Star party and presentation: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
Join Georgia Highlands College Professors Robert Young and Mark Pergrem for an evening of learning about the cosmos. A presentation about the upcoming solar eclipse will be held at 7:30 p.m., and at 8 p.m. visitors can venture onto the grounds (weather permitting) for guided stargazing. Spots are limited so make sure to reserve by calling. Please dress for the weather and bring a flashlight with a red filter to help find your way in the dark without limiting night vision. Cold refreshments will be provided.
Site admission is $6-$8 per person and includes access to the outdoor grounds with 12 historic and reconstructed buildings, nature trails, museum, and 17-minute film. Picnic tables are available on site. New Echota is located 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225 N, Calhoun, GA 30701, just 1 mile off I-75 at exit 317. For more information, and to view upcoming events, visit GaStateParks.org/NewEchota.
Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites is a Division on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which takes statewide responsibilities for conserving the natural, cultural, and historic resources of Georgia. Visit gadnr.org to plan your next outdoor excursion.