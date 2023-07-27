1. Which band released "Take It Easy" as their debut song?
2. Name the band that released "The Joker."
3. Who released "Save the Last Dance for Me"?
4. What kind of music did The Highwaymen play in the 1960s?
5. Name the song that contains these lyrics: "Even though it's been so long, My love for you keeps going strong."
Answers
1. The Eagles, in 1972. The song's reference to Winslow, Arizona, was taken from the time a band member had his car break down in the town. In 2016 the town installed a statue in honor of the song's lyrics "standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona."
2. The Steve Miller Band, in 1973, on their album of the same name.
3. The Drifters, in 1960. The song was intended to be the B-side of the single, but Dick Clark convinced them to make it the A-side. The song topped the pop charts and stayed there for three weeks.
4. Collegiate folk. The five members were only together for a few years, until they graduated from college and went on to their careers.
5. "Miss You Like Crazy," by Natalie Cole, in 1989. The song was Cole's last top 10 hit and charted around the globe.