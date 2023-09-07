1. Name the group that released the 1966 version of "Cherish."
2. Who wrote and released "Just When I Needed You Most"?
3. What prompted Neil Diamond to write "Sweet Caroline"?
4. Who released "Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel"?
5. Name the song that contains this lyric: "Our guardian star lost all its glow the day that I lost you. It lost all its glitter the day you said no."
Answers
1. The Association. The song went to No. 1 and ended the year as the No. 7 song per Billboard -- until the rankings were revised and the song ended up as No. 2.
2. Randy VanWarmer, in 1979. VanWarmer's recording company didn't especially like the song, but it topped the adult contemporary chart.
3. Diamond wrote the song after seeing a photo of President Kennedy's daughter Caroline.
4. Tavares. The song was too long and had to be split between a- and b-sides of the records.
5. "Mr. Blue," by the Fleetwoods, in 1959. The song isn't to be confused with the Catherine Feeny "Mr. Blue" that ended the season six finale of "BoJack Horseman," the animated adult comedy TV series. Although the Fleetwoods' song might have been the better choice.