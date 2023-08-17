1. The Blue Angel band started with which now famous singer?
2. Name the song that all these artists have in common: Lis Sorensen, Natalie Imbruglia and Trine Rein.
3. What does the name SWV mean?
4. Name the group that had a hit with "Standing in the Shadows of Love."
5. Name the song that contains these lyrics: "It's close to midnight and something evil's lurking in the dark. Under the moonlight you see a sight that almost stops your heart."
Answers
1. Cyndi Lauper, from 1980-1982. After the band broke up, Lauper waitressed while playing gigs until releasing her first album in 1983. Two years later she had a Grammy for Best New Artist.
2. "Torn," originally released by Sorenson in 1993. Rein followed with a cover in 1996, and Imbruglia in 1997. It was Imbruglia's cover that made the song a hit around the globe, and she netted a Grammy nom for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
3. Sisters With Voices, an R&B trio from New York.
4. The Four Tops, in 1966.
5. "Thriller," by Michael Jackson, in 1983. The music video for "Thriller" was called the greatest video ever by MTV and was the first ever to be included in the National Film Registry.