1. What was the original name of the group Bill Haley and the (His) Comets?
2. Who penned and released "I Believe in Music"?
3. Little Eva had one No. 1 chart topper. What was it?
4. What was the proposed original title of the Beatles' White Album?
5. Name the song that contains these lyrics: "I wondered, too, if by chance you heard it for yourself, I never told a soul just how I've been feeling about you."
Answers
1. Bill Haley and the Saddlemen. They made the change to "the Comets" due to the public's mispronunciation of the famous comet's name ... which was actually Hallie.
2. Mac Davis, in 1970. Legend says that Davis got the idea when he declined an invitation to a seance, saying that he didn't believe in that, but he believed in music.
3. "The Loco-Motion," in 1962. Several groups around the world released their own covers over the years.
4. "A Doll's House." The 1968 double album contained 30 songs.
5. "On the Radio," by Donna Summer, in 1979. The song was written for the Foxes soundtrack. It was released in several formats, including a seven-minute promo for DJs, an instrumental with a slower tempo, as a ballad and as a disco version.