1. Who was born Richard Starkey?
2. Name the artist who was only 12 years old when he wrote "Lucky Man."
3. Who wrote and released "I Call Your Name"?
4. Which artist wrote and released "Two Faces Have I"?
5. Name the song that contains these lyrics: "Watching you play our favorite song, Shutters down, headphones on, I want the world to know my pain."
Answers
1. Ringo Starr, drummer for the Beatles. He'd taken up drums as a child when he was in a sanitarium for tuberculosis for two years and was encouraged to play musical instruments for therapy. Today he's Sir Richard Starkey, having been knighted by Prince William for services to music in the U.K.
2. Greg Lake, of Emerson, Lake & Palmer. He wrote it after his mother bought him a guitar, and after he'd learned four chords.
3. John Lennon, in 1964. The best-ever version, hands down, was the cover by the Mamas & the Papas in 1966 on their debut album.
4. Lou Christie, in 1963.
5. "More Than Silence," by Boy George and Culture Club, in 2018. The song was released on their "Life" album, their sixth and the first since 1999.