Filmmaker and actress Sarah LeJeune Wood will appear on Dalton State College campus Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Goodroe Auditorium to screen her independent film "Amazing Gracie." After the screening Ms. Wood will discuss her film, her career in cinema, and the film industry with audience members.
"Amazing Gracie" is a feature length motion picture that combines drama and comedy. It tells the story of Lucy, an irresponsible and self-absorbed young woman who is estranged from her family. Her life is disrupted her sister dies and she is granted custody of her precocious niece, Grace. The movie explores faith and forgiveness. It is appropriate for family, and the community is invited to view the film and meet the filmmaker. The event is free.
Sarah Wood has wide experience in film directing and acting. Born in Orange County, California, she spent her childhood in Nashville, pursuing theatre and now lives in Chattanooga. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications with an emphasis on Media Technology and Theatre Performance from Austin Peay State University and graduated from UCLA's inaugural Acting for the Camera Professional Program. Her other credits include movies "Fat Chance," "Lifemark,"" and "Sway" and the TV show "Deadly Sins."
This screening is the first in an independent film series being held this year on Dalton State’s campus. The series will spotlight local filmmakers and allow students and community members to hear about their vision and careers. October will feature a Halloween-themed film. On Nov. 29 Chris Flippo will screen "Edge of Town" and on Dec. 6, Andrew Bullard will present "Access Control.""
Dalton State’s Department of Communication, Performing Arts, and Foreign Language Chair Barbara G. Tucker said “We are excited to showcase these talented local creators in film. There is a lot of talent and wisdom in the Chattanooga and North Georgia area, and we want our students who are looking for a career in the film and media industries to have the opportunity to learn from them.”
Dalton State offers a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with concentrations in Digital/Social Media, Organizational Leadership Communication, and Film Studies. Film students complete 18 hours at Georgia’s innovative and industry-leading Georgia Film Academy, located in the Atlanta Metro area. Students who desire the GFA credentials can also complete the Associate of Arts in General Studies Film Pathway.
For more information, contact Dr. Barbara G. Tucker at btucker@daltonstate.edu or 706.272.4411.