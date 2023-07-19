DALTON – Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS) will host the Friday Off the Rails concert.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 South Hamilton Street, and will include performances by Joe Vidalez, Shugah Munny and Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute (headliner).
Giveaways and snacks, including Sweet Spot ice cream, will be available at the Hamilton tent until 8:30 p.m. Attendees may also enter to win a deluxe beach day kit, including a tent, chairs, speaker and towels.
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, Peeples Cancer Institute and Whitfield Healthcare Foundation will also have tents with more fun and giveaways.
“We hope you’ll join us,” said Rachel Ogle, HHCS outreach manager. “It’s always a great turnout. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy live music in the park.”