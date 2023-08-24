HOLLYWOOD -- Seth MacFarlane, who created "Family Guy" over 24 years ago and makes $1 million an episode, donated $1 million to assist striking SAG actors and WGA writers. The fund has raised $6.3 million from more than 7,500 donors. Thanks to "Family Guy," "Ted" ($50 million cost and $550 million gross) and "Ted 2" ($68 million cost and $216 million gross), MacFarlane's net worth is $300 million.
***
While "Barbie" has surpassed the $1 billion mark and "Oppenheimer" slinks past $600 million, "Sound of Freedom" starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino has quietly amassed $172.8 million and received great reviews with a budget of $14.5 million. Caviezel plays a former U.S. government agent who works for an underground railroad that operates as an anti-sex-trafficking organization and rescues children. It's really connecting with audiences.
***
"Beetlejuice 2," directed once again by Tim Burton, started shooting in May with Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe, but their film set was recently robbed. It was no easy task -- the thieves stole a 150-pound statue created by Delia Deetz (O'Hara) and a lamppost topped with a pumpkin from their set in Corinth, Vermont.
Back in February 2022, thieves swiped $500,000 worth of props and equipment from the sets of Netflix's "Lupin" and "The Crown," based in Paris and Northern England respectively. Over 350 items were stolen from vehicles for "The Crown" specifically. Where were their security people?
***
In 1963, I saw the Broadway musical "The Rainmaker" (based on the 1956 movie starring Burt Lancaster and Katharine Hepburn). Robert Horton of "Wagon Train" and Inga Swenson of "Benson" took over Burt and Kate's respective roles. I waited at the stage door and met them as they came out. Years later, I got to know Inga because her publicity was handled by the legendary Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer publicist Esme Chandlee. I escorted Inga to events, visited her on the set of "Benson," spent time in her home and was thrilled to know such a legendary actress. I was saddened when we lost her recently, but she was 90 and lived a wonderful life.
***
I'm sure you heard we lost the great Paul Reubens, who I met when we were both contestants on "The Gong Show." I ran into him many times at The Groundlings, a comedy improv group in Hollywood where he created Pee-wee Herman. Eventually, he financed a version of "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which he performed for five sold-out months at "The Roxy" during midnight shows.
Then, CBS picked it up, and "Pee-wee's Playhouse" became a hit TV show. In 1984, "Pee-wee's Playhouse" sold out Carnegie Hall in New York. Paul was 70 when he passed, and I can still hear him saying, "I know you are, but what am I?"