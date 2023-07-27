HOLLYWOOD -- Is Disney bleeding out? Disney+ has drastically lost subscribers, and their stock value has dropped. Their last four recent releases have underperformed. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (released on Feb. 17) only grossed $476.1 million against a $200 million cost, despite Paul Rudd being named as People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" back in 2021. Meanwhile, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) grossed $623 million against its approximated $200 million cost.
"The Little Mermaid" (released on May 26) grossed $547.5 million against its $250 million cost. (The original 1989 animated version cost only $40 million and grossed $235 million.) "Elemental" (released on June 16) has only grossed $311.7 million against its $200 million cost, and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" disappointed over the Fourth of July weekend, grossing $302.4 million against a $300 million cost.
Come Sept. 15, we'll get the third Agatha Christie adaptation from Kenneth Branagh -- "A Haunting in Venice" (with Branagh, Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh). Nov. 22 will bring the animated "Wish," which features the voices of Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose. "The Marvels," starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, is due on Nov. 10, and "Next Goal Wins," with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, opens on Nov. 17.
Looking ahead to next year, a new live-action "Snow White," starring Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Martin Klebba and Andrew Burnap, comes out on March 22, 2024. "Captain America," with Anthony Mackie (as Captain America) and Harrison Ford, drops on July 26, 2024. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is due on May 24, 2024, and a live-action prequel of "The Lion King," starring Seth Rogen, escapes on July 5, 2024. Not the most exciting or inventive slate, but Disney has found that tried and true is their safest bet.
***
Has war been declared between the Hallmark Channel and the Great American Family network yet? It appears Great American Family has poached Hallmark bread talent Candace Cameron Bure and made her an executive at Great American. Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, Jessica Lowndes and Trevor Donovan are among others who've joined Bure.
Both stations ran Christmas movies in July nonstop, and while Great American has 21 new holiday films slated to start in October, Hallmark promises 40 new holiday films in October. In addition, Great American picked up the Hallmark series "When Hope Calls" for its second season and hired Lori Loughlin, who was dropped from Hallmark as a result of the college scandal that gave her jailtime, to star in "Fall into Winter," which premiered this past January.
While the stars are nonexclusive, Great American is tying up their schedules with so much shooting that they won't have time for Hallmark films.
***
Happy birthday to the legendary producer Norman Lear, who turns 101 on July 27. The creator of "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "Maude," among others series, has left a deeper impression on us than "King Lear!"