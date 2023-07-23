HOLLYWOOD -- Hats off to June Lockhart, everyone's favorite mother in "Lassie" (1958-1964) and "Lost in Space" (1965-1968), who turned 98 on June 25! June's father, Gene Lockhart, appeared in over 120 major films, and her daughter, Anne Lockhart, played Lt. Sheba in "Battlestar Galactica" (1978-79). I was lucky to spend time with June and see what a wonderful mother, friend and person she is.
***
Angela Bassett, who was recently a Best Supporting Actress nominee for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earlier this year, as well as a 1993 Best Actress nominee for transforming into Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do with It," will receive the Academy Honorary Award this November.
Also receiving the Honorary Award is Mel Brooks, who turned 97 on June 28. Brooks won an Oscar for the screenplay of "The Producers" (1967), and among his classic directing jobs were films like "The Twelve Chairs," "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," "High Anxiety" and seven others.
His other accomplishments are acting in 20 films and having four children with two wives, including Max Brooks (with Anne Bancroft). Max wrote the novel "World War Z," which was adapted into a film produced by and starring Brad Pitt. Actress Elaine Ballace, a very close friend who's worked with Mel in four films (including "Spaceballs"), saw Mel at the recent tribute to Gene Wilder and told me, "He's as funny and sharp as ever. How can you not love that man?"
***
Is Disney really making a third "Tron" film? The first two were less than blockbusters, despite Jeff Bridges starring. "Tron" (1982) cost $17 million and grossed $50 million, while "Tron: Legacy" (2010) cost $170 million and grossed $400 million. Bridges will not be in "Tron: Ares," but Garrett Hedlund from "Tron: Legacy" will be co-starring with Oscar winner Jared Leto.
***
During last year's season of "Wheel of Fortune," 76-year-old Pat Sajak started looking a little frayed around the edges. He misspoke several times with contestants, and once absentmindedly opened the prize envelope before the contestant answered the bonus puzzle. After 40 years of "Wheel," who will replace this popular host?
Remember what "Jeopardy" went through trying to replace the late Alex Trebek? Six potential hosts auditioned for a week each, and still, they wound up with two hosts. So, the minute Ryan Seacrest announced on Feb. 16 that he was leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after almost six years, I wondered, "Why would Seacrest give up a huge paycheck for his popular morning show, with his name on it no less?" But when the big Vegas money was on him to replace Sajak, I knew then.
On June 27, it became official ... Seacrest will be the new "Wheel of Fortune" host. "Wheel's" gain is every airline's loss, since he'll no longer be commuting from Los Angeles for "American Idol" to New York for "Live!"