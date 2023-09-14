HOLLYWOOD -- Can you believe the stink made over Bradley Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to play musical genius Leonard Bernstein? Critics went as far as to say it was antisemitic. Actually, the record has been set straight by Bernstein's children who said, "Dad used to wear his gigantic prosthetic nose practically 24/7; he had his day nose and his night nose that he would sleep in." Bernstein even told his children, "If anyone is ever to portray me, they absolutely must wear a fat honkin' fake schnoz."
The corker is Cooper wore one of Bernstein's actual "honkers" while filming "Maestro," which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 and will be shown in theaters starting Nov. 22 before dropping via Netflix on Dec. 20.
***
Has ageism struck Superman? Henry Cavill (40) began playing Superman/Clark Kent in "Man of Steel" (2013), then "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016), "Justice League" (2017) and "Black Adam" (2022). But the new powers that be, led by James Gunn, have decided to go with a younger Superman/Clark Kent.
They've cast David Corenswet (30), best known for several Netflix series, including "House of Cards," "The Politician" and "Hollywood." Corenswet also has an upcoming role in Apple TV+'s "Lady in the Lake," with Natalie Portman. Gunn offered, "Our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Lois Lane, formerly played by six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams (49), will now be played by Rachel Brosnahan (33), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" herself (for five seasons).
Many think they've made a big mistake by cutting Cavill, who is still the star of the Netflix series "The Witcher" (for three seasons). He is also the first-billed star of "Argylle," starring Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara and Samuel L. Jackson. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on Feb. 2, 2024, and then on Apple TV+ at a later date. Finally, Cavill has one more action film coming up -- "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," directed by Guy Ritchie.
***
Do we really need a reboot of "Frasier"? Paramount+ is resurrecting the series, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 and won 37 out of its 108 Emmy nominations. Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returns to Boston with new challenges, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. So far, Bebe Neuwirth (Lilith Sternin) and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle) are the only cast members returning. David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane) and Jane Leaves (Daphne Moon) are not returning. However, Jack Cutmore-Scott ("Deception") has been cast to play Frasier's son.
Paramount+ begins airing the new show on Oct. 12, with episodes dropping every Thursday. But has too much time passed since "Frasier" ended? Most resurrection reboots don't last more than one season. We've got just two words to offer them: "Murphy Brown!"