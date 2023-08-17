HOLLYWOOD -- Emily Blunt, aka "Mary Poppins," is halfway through her year off from working. She confessed, "This year, I'm not working. ... My oldest baby is 9, so we're in the last year of single digits." She and "The Office" actor John Krasinski have two daughters. Blunt added, "There are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're that little. I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch."
So, to hold you over, go see "Oppenheimer," in which Blunt co-stars with Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.. She'll be back before you can say supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!
***
Cancel culture strikes again with Matthew Morrison! Morrison played Link Larkin in "Hairspray" on Broadway in 2002; received a Tony Award nomination for "The Light in the Piazza" (2005); played Sir Harry in the 2005 TV film "Once Upon a Mattress," starring Tracey Ullman and Carol Burnett; portrayed J.M. Barrie in "Finding Neverland" on Broadway; played Will Schuester in "Glee," (2009-2015); and guest-starred in four episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" (2017-18).
In May 2022, while Morrison was a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," a contestant complained to producers that she was uncomfortable because she claimed Morrison flirted with her on social media. He admitted he contacted her to talk about a choreographer they'd both worked with. But there was no trial, judge or jury -- just an execution! The producers sent the case to Fox, and they replaced him with Leah Remini.
Morrison, 44, has been happily married to Renee Puente since 2014, and they have two children together. He's a great guy who deserved better. But, there is a happy ending ... this time! He's starring in a Christmas rom-com titled "Paris Christmas Waltz," opposite Jen Lilley. The film was written and directed by "The Young and the Restless" star Michael Damian and his wife, Janeen, and is being heavily previewed ahead of its November premiere. Take that, cancel culture!
***
Tom Cruise will literally be out of this world. In the midst of his publicity tour for "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" (opened July 12), Cruise's thoughts and energies have already turned to his next project with "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman, for which Cruise plans to be the first civilian to perform a space walk. There's no production start date yet for this movie set to film in space, but Cruise told Variety magazine, "We've been working on it diligently, and we'll see where we go."
The actor is also in the middle of shooting "Dead Reckoning Part Two" (opening July 2024) with director Christopher McQuarrie, who touched on their hectic work schedules.
"We finish this tour, and on our way back to the U.K., we stop to scout [locations] along the way," McQuarrie said. "We hit the ground running as soon as we get back. I get two days of vacation between here and Tokyo, and I'm back on." After all of that, it sounds like Tom will need to put his career on cruise control and get more time off!