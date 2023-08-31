HOLLYWOOD -- Big news! Two comic legends are contemplating self-imposed retirement. First up is Steve Martin, five-time Grammy Award winner (two for banjo-playing) and honorary Oscar recipient, who is now in his third season of "Only Murders in the Building." Steve turned 78 on Aug. 14, which may have brought this decision on. He is currently married to his second wife, writer Anne Stringfield, and became a first-time father at 67 in 2012.
Steve candidly admitted to Yahoo! Entertainment, "When I was younger, I was selfish and focused on my career. Now I'm just hanging around the house playing with [my daughter]. ... When ["Only Murders"] is done, I'm not going to seek [other work]. I have a family life that's really fun."
During club dates, Steve used to tell a joke about a guy who asked him, "Do you mind if I smoke?" Steve would say, "Not at all. Mind if I fart?" But when I ran into Steve one day at lunch, I said I had the perfect topper for his joke and told him he could use it, which he did: "Do you mind if I smoke?" "Not at all. Mind if I fart? At least mine's a natural thing!"
The second comedy legend talking retirement is Jim Carrey (61), who confessed, "Well, I'm retiring. ... I'm being fairly serious. ... If the angels bring me some script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."
Carrey has a 36-year-old daughter. His last two films were "Sonic the Hedgehog" (2020), which cost $90 million and grossed $320 million, and its 2022 sequel, which cost $110 million and grossed $405 million. They weren't "Jim Carrey films," though, so that may be why he's wishing for a heavenly script.
***
Sad to report that one of Tim Allen's sons in "Home Improvement," Zachery Ty Bryan, now 41, has run afoul of the law again. He is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge, and is due in an Oregon court on Sept. 5. Bryan was arrested on July 28 for domestic abuse and one charge of assault in the fourth degree for abusing his fiancee, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Cartwright is the mother of three of his children; in all, he's fathered seven children.
Bryan was arrested back in 2020 for attempted strangulation and assault (also involving Cartwright). He made a plea deal and was sentenced to 36 months of probation, along with mandatory participation in a batterer intervention program. He also had DUI arrests in 2004, 2007, 2017 and 2020, and has been accused of jilting investors in a crypto scheme. If anyone ever needed "Home Improvement," it's him!