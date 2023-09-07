HOLLYWOOD -- Have movie-goers' tastes changed? While "Barbie" races toward a possible $2 billion and "Oppenheimer" reaches for its first billion, other blockbuster favorites haven't fared as well. The first disappointment was "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (only grossed $375 million after a $300 million cost), not even covering the $600 million needed to break even. Yet "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008), which cost $185 million, far exceeded its sequel, grossing $791 million.
Tom Cruise is considered bankable, especially after the billion-dollar "Top Gun: Maverick" grosses, but "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" has only grossed $552 million after a $291 million cost. Paramount expects they might be able to recoup their losses with "Dead Reckoning Part Two" when it is released on June 28, 2024.
***
When 87-year-old director William Friedkin died on Aug. 7 due to heart failure and pneumonia, it didn't mark the end of his directing career. Despite his failing health, the Oscar-winning director ("The French Connection" and his unforgettable classic "The Exorcist") took on writing a screenplay with Herman Wouk based on Wouk's two-act play "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial."
A film adaptation of Wouk's 1951 Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel, "The Caine Mutiny" (1954), starred Humphrey Bogart, Van Johnson, Fred MacMurray, Jose Ferrer and Lee Marvin. For this film, Friedkin chose Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy and Lance Reddick. It will likely premiere on Showtime, since the network produced it, depending on its reception after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which took place on Sept. 3.
***
Ryan Gosling, riding high
from playing Ken in "Barbie" (including getting early Oscar buzz), wrapped the super-macho title role of "The Fall Guy" back in March before the strikes closed everything down.
The film, based on the 1981-86 series starring Lee Majors, also stars Emily Blunt in the role originally played by Heather Thomas (last seen in the 2014 musical comedy "Girltrash: All Night Long") and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the role played by Douglas Barr (who left acting and is now directing).
Barr's last credits were the Hallmark movies "Northpole" (2014) with Lori Loughlin, Dermot Mulroney and Robert Wagner (as Santa Claus) and its sequel that came a year later, "North Pole: Open for Christmas." Meanwhile, Majors was last seen in the action film "Renegades" (2022).
***
Now that Margot Robbie can write her own ticket after her supersuccess as "Barbie," she has a project that she's raring to do. Since 2016, she has wanted to play "Queen of the Air" Lillian Leitzel, who was one of the biggest trapeze artists for Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus during the early 20th century. When you're flying high like Robbie is, you might as well try a trapeze!