Days of our Lives
Marlena asked John and Steve to help identify the mystery man. Xander received a job offer. Marlena agreed to help Ava. Theresa surprised Brady. EJ tried to wipe Ava out. Sloan grappled with her guilt and considered coming clean. Chloe and Nicole shared a tense exchange. Sarah struggled with her feelings for Xander. Johnny threw a wrench in EJ's plan. Tripp and Wendy met at the Salem Inn for a special night. Harris helped Ava, but put them both in a bad situation. Rafe learned there was trouble at Bayview. Victor's loved ones gathered together for his funeral. A grieving Maggie pushed Sarah to tell Xander the truth. Philip attempted to reassure Kate. Sonny and Xander came to blows. Wait to See: John uncovers a secret about the mystery man. Sarah goes into labor. An unexpected visitor rocks Salem.
General Hospital
Sonny found himself in the hot seat. Diane was called to action. Ava pressed Mason. Cyrus toyed with Drew. Carly demanded some answers. Kristina and Dante commiserated. Cody was on a mission. Anna followed Valentin. Alexis was blunt with Nina. TJ and Molly were very hopeful. Sam came clean. Mac was determined. Trina confided in Josslyn. Gregory lost his nerve. Molly and Kristina clashed. Dex opened up to Josslyn. Anna was apologetic. Wait to See: Eddie Maine is in his element. Cody has a revelation. Ava gives advice to Nina.
The Young and Restless
Phyllis interfered in Daniel's love life. Lily reconnected with Billy. Mariah made an unexpected move. Victor taught Victoria a painful lesson. Adam kept up appearances with Sharon. Nikki made a new enemy and summoned Kyle to an important meeting. Billy lost his cool. Nate gave Audra some unsolicited advice. Wait to See: Victor comes to Sharon's rescue. Jack and Diane worry about Kyle. Nick receives an intriguing offer.