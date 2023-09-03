Days of Our Lives
Chloe was shocked to see Philip. Sarah was rushed to the hospital. Despite urging from others, Shawn resisted seeking help. Kate worried Rex's relationship was going to end in heartbreak. Shawn hit rock bottom. Paulina's news impacted Rafe and Jada. Steve gave Abe advice on the next steps with Paulina. Brady learned that Philip was alive. Gabi and Stefan did some investigative work. Dimitri schemed to sort out the validity of his marriage. Leo ran into Sonny. Alex struggled with guilt in the wake of Victor's death. Dimitri was skeptical of Leo's plan. Gabi and Stefan were determined to learn the truth. Belle urged Brady not to press charges. Xander made a shocking discovery about Philip. Wait to See: Shawn makes amends. Brady gets a surprise visit. Rafe makes an important professional decision.
General Hospital
Elizabeth comforted Finn. Stella counseled Curtis. Kristina sought out Alexis. Carly pressed Diane. Lucy confronted Martin. Jackson Montgomery returned to Port Charles. Cyrus probed Drew. Gladys found herself in a pickle. Brick and Sonny put their heads together. Tracy created a stir. Lucy was blindsided. Dante tried to visit Sasha. Cody put on a show. Selina was foiled. Nina received some shocking intel. Diane's curiosity was piqued. Brook Lynn lashed out. Chase made a proposition. Spencer confided in Alexis. Ava was frustrated. Olivia tried to jog Eddie's memory. Chase made a strong case. Wait to See: Josslyn opens up to Carly. Brook Lynn voices her doubts. Nina visits Wiley.
The Young and the Restless
Victor played his cards close to the vest. Nick and Sharon considered going rogue. Sally set boundaries with Adam. Tucker caused tension between Jack and Billy. Mariah and Tessa received news about Aria. Ashley saw a new side to Diane. Victor lost his patience with the Newman siblings. Sharon made a tough decision. Nate fought for his place at Newman Enterprises. Victor made a game-changing decision at Newman, while Adam prepared for revenge. Wait to See: Nikki gives Audra a risky assignment. Jack and Ashley call a truce. Billy pushes Adam's buttons.