Days of our Lives
Rafe and Paulina became concerned when Lani was a no-show. Steve and John broke into Jerry's apartment. Brady ripped up the custody agreement. Belle and Jada connected over the search for Rachel. Kristen told Belle that Brady threatened her. Brady got put on the spot when Jada questioned him. Li was surprised when Gabi showed up. A guilty Leo returned home to Gwen. Stefan told Gabi that he agreed to a truce with EJ. Maggie walked in on Justin and Bonnie talking about keeping Sarah's secret. Alex had news for Chad and Stephanie. Melinda and Li discovered common ground. Wendy was surprised when Tripp showed up. Johnny filled Rafe in on Wendy dumping him. Eric and Sloan took a big step. Kate came to check on Paulina. Wait to See: Rafe and Jada redouble their efforts to find Lani. Steve and John receive some shocking news. Marlena shares with Kayla that Whitley was a patient of hers.
General Hospital
Ava made a confession. Leo acted out. Lucy turned on the charm. Austin relayed a message. Chase tracked down Ned. Brook Lynn felt relieved. Alexis ran interference. Gregory surprised Tracy. Mac offered his assistance. Sam came clean. Sasha did damage control. Taggert checked in on Trina. Portia questioned Spencer. Kristina worked through her feelings. Molly opened up to Sam. Sam played the mediator. Austin was overly confident. Gladys felt alarmed. Maxie defended a friend. Esme sought some answers. Dex got a new assignment. Josslyn received some shocking news. Wait to See: Drew is suspicious. Nina rushes to the hospital. Ava reassures Austin.
The Young and the Restless
Victor delivered some shocking news to the Newmans. Tucker gave Audra some unsolicited advice. Christine targeted Phyllis. Daniel went on a guilt trip. Summer busted Kyle. Victor protected his legacy. Phyllis stood her ground with Tucker. Nick came to an agreement with Adam. Billy covered for Jack. Ashley and Tucker plotted their next move. Christine sparred with Phyllis. Wait to See: Victor gives Nick and Adam an ultimatum. Summer confronts Audra. Chelsea takes on a new challenge.