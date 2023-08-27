Days of our Lives
Melinda asked Sloan for help with a legal matter. Nicole reflected on her time with Victor. Shawn blamed himself for Victor's death. Xander came face-to-face with pregnant Sarah. Sloan's confession was unexpectedly interrupted. Li planned a romantic date. Melinda considered sharing Sloan's secret. Johnny and Chanel dealt with their feelings. Ava's reliability was called into question. Tripp and Wendy pondered a big decision. The validity of Dimitri's marriage was questioned. Gwen interrupted an intimate moment. Marlena and Roman remembered Victor. Melinda's behavior caused suspicion. EJ had a nightmare that he took as a sign. Harris calmed Ava's fears. Melinda offered some relationship advice to Sloan. Wait to See: Kate is surprised by an unexpected visitor. Chloe is stunned to see someone. Sarah admits that she lied to Xander.
General Hospital
Anna was suspicious. Drew felt threatened. Olivia saw Eddie in a new light. Dex's cover may have been blown. Sonny came through for Carly. Finn and Alexis attended an AA meeting. Liz and Austin tended to a patient. Gregory got a medical update. Dante was candid with Anna. Carly visited Drew. Anna met with Jordan. Sonny questioned Ava. Spencer encouraged Trina. Carly urged Drew. Felicia felt inspired. Jordan visited Curtis. Sonny warned Carly. Spencer confided in Trina. Maxie and Lucy delivered some bad news. Sam called Cody out. Brook Lynn was livid. Alexis had questions. Wait to See: Cody makes his case to Sam. Nina confronts Sonny. Kristina confides in Willow.
The Young and Restless
Chelsea and Adam made a tough decision. Daniel and Heather discussed their past. Chance considered a career change. Victor gave Nick and Adam an ultimatum. Audra compared notes with Kyle. Victoria tested Nate. Nick and Sally discussed their future as a couple. Mariah and Tessa faced challenges as parents. Summer and Kyle reached a decision about their marriage. Victor revealed a new game plan. Victoria gave Ashley the third degree. Nate crossed the line. Wait to See: Victor strategizes against an opponent. Nick and Sharon struggle when working with Adam. Elena moves on from Nate.