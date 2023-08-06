Days of Our Lives
Maggie discovered Sarah's secret. Xander surprised Chloe. Gwen discovered Leo hiding his lover. Nicole was caught between conflicting proposals. Marlena witnessed something shocking at Bayview. Chanel's bakery ran into trouble. Kayla counseled a troubled Abe. Shawn returned to work feeling guilty. Paulina made a plea on Abe's behalf. Tripp planned a romantic surprise for Wendy. Harris and Ava bonded at Bayview. Chanel turned to Johnny for comfort. Brady was faced with a new custody agreement. Chad was grateful for EJ's advice. Stephanie convinced Yuri to return to Salem. Shawn's new job prompted mixed feelings. Maggie and Bonnie learned that they knew the same secret. Wait to See: Stephanie confronts Chad. Rex has a proposition for Sarah. Belle and Chloe get into an altercation.
General Hospital
Sam's suspicions grew. Cody wouldn't take "no" for an answer. Anna sought out Robert. Olivia made a surprising offer. Sonny consulted with Brick. Valentin was in the hot seat. Gregory and Tracy sparred. Olivia gave Eddie food for thought. Cody enlisted Brook Lynn's help. Finn and Elizabeth shared a close moment. Carly and Olivia reflected on their friendship. Nina and Sonny discussed wedding plans. Jordan offered her assistance. Trina made a move. Marshall visited Curtis. Maxie got an enticing offer. Trina and Curtis reconnected. Portia leaned on Marshall for support. Anna and Dante worked through a theory. Kristina impressed Alexis. Finn made a big ask of Liz. Sam updated Dante. Wait to See: Carly refuses Sonny's help. Anna is targeted. Nina calls Ava.
The Young and the Restless
Victoria examined her relationship with Nate. Tucker and Audra discussed a secret from their past. Heather tried to undermine Christine. Phyllis stopped at nothing to protect Summer. Audra turned to Nate for guidance. Abby targeted Diane. Phyllis faced the music. Chance helped Summer look forward to a fresh start. Christine made an impulsive decision. Jack and Ashley called a truce. Diane questioned Audra about her intentions. Billy took on a new role. Wait to See: Sharon gives Adam a warning. Daniel stands his ground. Nate goes rogue at the office.