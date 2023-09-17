By Dana Block
EMBARGOED -- DO NOT RELEASE BEFORE SATURDAY, SEPT. 16, 2023
Days of Our Lives
Sarah's life was in jeopardy after delivering her baby. Justin vowed to get to the bottom of Vivian's assertions. Theresa reunited with Stephanie and Kayla. A shooting rocked Salem. Chanel grappled with her conflicting romantic feelings. Ava and Harris went on the run. Rafe hunted for Ava and Harris. Shawn ran into Belle having a public fight. EJ found himself in hot water. Johnny and Chanel were faced with a difficult decision. John and Marlena had a surprise for the Mystery Man. Theresa dug for information about Alex and Brady's trip. Belle worried about Shawn's drinking. Chanel told Johnny she was ready to commit. A shocking discovery complicated Brady and Alex's trip to Greece. Wait to See: Maggie and Julie feud with Vivian. Gwen's revelation puts Leo on his heels. Vivian interrupts Stefan and Gabi's plan.
General Hospital
Sonny's loved ones rallied around him. Maxie briefed Felicia. Esme made herself scarce. TJ and Molly made an announcement. Spencer made a romantic gesture. Gladys received some alarming news. Chase's curiosity was piqued. Liz realized that Jake was growing up. Michael paid a surprise visit. Maxie got very confrontational. Dante and Sam put their heads together. Tracy refused to budge. Jordan demanded answers. Carly grilled Sonny. Sasha was flabbergasted. Austin implored Ava. Dante voiced his regret. Carly and Drew forged a plan. Trina received an offer she couldn't refuse. Martin got an unwelcome sight. Spencer made a request of Alexis. Wait to See: Carly gives Ava some unsolicited advice. Trina and Josslyn have a heart-to-heart talk. Anna confronts Valentin.
The Young and the Restless
Victor gave Adam a wakeup call. Nikki kept Nate on his toes. Sharon and Nick's bond bothered Sally. Jack and Diane set a wedding date. Ashley and Tucker's honeymoon took an interesting turn. Phyllis interfered in Summer and Daniel's personal lives. Victor informed Victoria about her new role at Newman. Nikki threatened Adam. Sharon noticed a connection between Chance and Summer. Jack called a family meeting. Lily confronted Daniel about Heather. Tucker made a deal with Audra. Wait to See: Ashley makes a distress call. Tucker confides in Devon. Audra changes the rules of the game with Kyle.