“What’s Cooking in Spring Place?” is the theme for the 26th annual Spring Place Community Festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church.
A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor flea market, a “cooking” raffle and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs, antiques, and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10 a.m. The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club.
Pictures and artifacts relating to cooks, cooking, kitchens, and recipes from of the community will be featured in a special display.
Proceeds from the festival will go to the church preservation fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. For more information contact 706-695-2740 or 706-264-3968.