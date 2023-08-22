* When African American soldiers began enlisting in the Civil War, they were paid $10, while white troops earned $13, and were also charged a monthly fee for their uniforms. In protest, they refused to accept their pay at all for 18 months, though they continued to fight.
* Throughout the average sofa's life, it will hold roughly 782 visitors.
* While it was believed for a long time that ancient Greek sculptures made of white marble were originally colorless, scientific studies confirmed the theory that they were actually painted in a wide range of shades that eventually wore away under the long-term effects of light and air.
* The lollipop, invented in 1908 by George Smith, was named after a racehorse known as Lolly Pop.
* Researchers have found that octopuses occasionally punch fish, sometimes for obvious reasons, such as directing them away from intended prey, and other times for no apparent reason at all -- unless, perhaps, they're merely having a bad day.
* A flight data recorder, aka black box, isn't black at all, but bright orange. The heat-resistant paint hue makes it easier to spot in the event of an accident.
* The most expensive guitar ever sold, a Martin 1959 D-18 acoustic, changed hands at auction for a staggering $6 million. Formerly owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, it was used by the singer-musician during the band's 1993 MTV Unplugged performance.
* Including television, theater, film and radio, Charles Dickens is the most adapted author of all time.
* Oh, my aching feet! In an average day of walking, those appendages at the ends of our legs experience forces totaling hundreds of tons -- the equivalent of a fully loaded cement truck!
Thought for the Day: "The question isn't who's going to let me, it's who's going to stop me." -- Ayn Rand