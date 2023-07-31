* Because snow is composed of ice, it can be classified as a mineral.
* In 2018, the U.S. Navy equipped its submarines with Xbox360 controllers, as the control sticks for periscopes are not only expensive but challenging to master. But the change wasn't just designed to save cash: Since many periscope operators have used Xbox controllers, the skill was easily transferred.
* Movie trailers were originally shown after the movie, hence their name.
* A lion's roar can be as loud as 114 decibels, which is roughly 25 times louder than a gas-powered lawnmower, due to the shape of its vocal cords. The roar can also be heard up to 5 miles away.
* Because there is no true black color, all "black" pigments and dyes really only look black. They're made up of a combination of other pigments in specific combinations to reflect the least amount of light possible.
* Starfish digest food outside their bodies.
* Before designer Louis Vuitton's death, he and his son Georges developed a revolutionary new lock system to better protect their customers' luggage. Several years later, after patenting the system, Georges publicly challenged illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini to break out of a Vuitton trunk. While Houdini declined, it served as a positive ad for the new feature.
* William Hung, famous for his rendition of "She Bangs" on "American Idol," is a 73rd-generation descendant of Confucius.
* The Vatican had music that was forbidden to be copied and was only played twice per year. It remained secret for nearly 150 years until a 14-year-old Mozart heard it and transcribed it from memory.
* Though most think it's Italian, pepperoni is an American invention.
Thought for the Day: "Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you." -- Anne Lamott