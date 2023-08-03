1. ANIMAL KINGDOM: What is a group of kangaroos called?
2. MOVIES: What kind of enchanted flower is featured in the animated film "Beauty and the Beast"?
3. GEOGRAPHY: How many pyramids are in the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt?
4. TELEVISION: What did the surgeons on the "M.A.S.H" TV drama call their tent home?
5. FOOD & DRINK: When was the first restaurant franchise of Kentucky Fried Chicken founded?
6. U.S. STATES: What is the capital of Vermont?
7. CHEMISTRY: What is the only letter that doesn't occur in the Periodic Table?
8. MYTHOLOGY: What is the Roman god equivalent of the Greek god Hermes?
9. LITERATURE: Which famous singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016?
10. MUSIC: Which country is the pop band ABBA from?
Answers
1. A mob.
2. A rose.
3. Three.
4. The Swamp.
5. 1952.
6. Montpelier.
7. J.
8. Mercury.
9. Bob Dylan.
10. Sweden.