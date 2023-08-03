1. ANIMAL KINGDOM: What is a group of kangaroos called?

2. MOVIES: What kind of enchanted flower is featured in the animated film "Beauty and the Beast"?

3. GEOGRAPHY: How many pyramids are in the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt?

4. TELEVISION: What did the surgeons on the "M.A.S.H" TV drama call their tent home?

5. FOOD & DRINK: When was the first restaurant franchise of Kentucky Fried Chicken founded?

6. U.S. STATES: What is the capital of Vermont?

7. CHEMISTRY: What is the only letter that doesn't occur in the Periodic Table?

8. MYTHOLOGY: What is the Roman god equivalent of the Greek god Hermes?

9. LITERATURE: Which famous singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016?

10. MUSIC: Which country is the pop band ABBA from?

Answers

1. A mob.

2. A rose.

3. Three.

4. The Swamp.

5. 1952.

6. Montpelier.

7. J.

8. Mercury.

9. Bob Dylan.

10. Sweden.