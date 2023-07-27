1. FOOD & DRINK: What kind of nut is used in a satay?

2. U.S. PRESIDENTS: Who is the first president to have a telephone in the White House?

3. MOVIES: Which actress won an Oscar for her role in "Mary Poppins"?

4. ASTRONOMY: How many planets in our solar system have rings?

5. LITERATURE: The novels "Tom Sawyer" and "Huckleberry Finn" are set in which U.S. state?

6. TELEVISION: How many seasons of "Star Trek" were produced for television?

7. GEOGRAPHY: What is the name of the highest mountain in Greece?

8. SCIENCE: Which plant produces the world's hottest pepper?

9. ANATOMY: Which hormone regulates blood sugar?

10. ANIMAL KINGDOM: What is a piebald?

Answers

1. Peanut.

2. Rutherford B. Hayes.

3. Julie Andrews.

4. Four: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

5. Missouri.

6. Three.

7. Mount Olympus.

8. Carolina Reaper.

9. Insulin.

10. An animal with irregular patches of two colors, usually black and white.