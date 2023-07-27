1. FOOD & DRINK: What kind of nut is used in a satay?
2. U.S. PRESIDENTS: Who is the first president to have a telephone in the White House?
3. MOVIES: Which actress won an Oscar for her role in "Mary Poppins"?
4. ASTRONOMY: How many planets in our solar system have rings?
5. LITERATURE: The novels "Tom Sawyer" and "Huckleberry Finn" are set in which U.S. state?
6. TELEVISION: How many seasons of "Star Trek" were produced for television?
7. GEOGRAPHY: What is the name of the highest mountain in Greece?
8. SCIENCE: Which plant produces the world's hottest pepper?
9. ANATOMY: Which hormone regulates blood sugar?
10. ANIMAL KINGDOM: What is a piebald?
Answers
1. Peanut.
2. Rutherford B. Hayes.
3. Julie Andrews.
4. Four: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
5. Missouri.
6. Three.
7. Mount Olympus.
8. Carolina Reaper.
9. Insulin.
10. An animal with irregular patches of two colors, usually black and white.