1. THEATER: Which group composed the rock opera "Tommy"?
2. GEOGRAPHY: In which country is Mount Everest located?
3. LITERATURE: Which novel contains the line, "Big Brother is watching you"?
4. HISTORY: Who was the second president of the United States?
5. WEATHER: What is a cloud shaped like a flying saucer called?
6. TELEVISION: Which TV comedy features a character named Opie Taylor?
7. MOVIES: What is the name of Argus Filch's cat in the "Harry Potter" series?
8. MATH: What is the only even prime number?
9. MEDICAL: What is the common name for the ailment called dysphonia?
10. ANIMAL KINGDOM: How many stages are in a butterfly's life cycle?
Answers
1. The Who.
2. Nepal.
3. "1984" by George Orwell.
4. John Adams.
5. A lenticular cloud.
6. "The Andy Griffith Show."
7. Mrs. Norris.
8. Two.
9. Hoarseness.
10. Four (egg, larva, pupa and adult).