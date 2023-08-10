1. THEATER: Which group composed the rock opera "Tommy"?

2. GEOGRAPHY: In which country is Mount Everest located?

3. LITERATURE: Which novel contains the line, "Big Brother is watching you"?

4. HISTORY: Who was the second president of the United States?

5. WEATHER: What is a cloud shaped like a flying saucer called?

6. TELEVISION: Which TV comedy features a character named Opie Taylor?

7. MOVIES: What is the name of Argus Filch's cat in the "Harry Potter" series?

8. MATH: What is the only even prime number?

9. MEDICAL: What is the common name for the ailment called dysphonia?

10. ANIMAL KINGDOM: How many stages are in a butterfly's life cycle?

Answers

1. The Who.

2. Nepal.

3. "1984" by George Orwell.

4. John Adams.

5. A lenticular cloud.

6. "The Andy Griffith Show."

7. Mrs. Norris.

8. Two.

9. Hoarseness.

10. Four (egg, larva, pupa and adult).